Madhav Infra Projects consolidated net profit declines 4.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 17.60% to Rs 254.06 crore

Net profit of Madhav Infra Projects declined 4.85% to Rs 11.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.60% to Rs 254.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 308.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.03% to Rs 27.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.72% to Rs 502.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 610.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.