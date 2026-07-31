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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Madhav Infra Projects slips after Q1 PAT falls 16% YoY to Rs 6 cr

Madhav Infra Projects slips after Q1 PAT falls 16% YoY to Rs 6 cr

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Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
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Madhav Infra Projects fell 2.26% to Rs 7.78 after the company reported a 16.44% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 6.25 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 7.48 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose 0.94% year on year (YoY) to Rs 88.37 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 8.32 crore in the June quarter, down 7.28% from Rs 8.98 crore reported in the same quarter a year ago.

Total expenses inched up 0.11% to Rs 81.64 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Rs 81.55 crore in Q1 FY26. The cost of materials consumed declined 62.89% YoY to Rs 24.48 crore, while construction expenses surged 110.53% YoY to Rs 53.32 crore during the period under review.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, consolidated net profit declined 45.63%, while revenue from operations fell 65.22% in Q1 FY27.

Madhav Infra projects are engaged in the business of infrastructure development & solar power generation.

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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