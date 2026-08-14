Madhucon Projects standalone net profit rises 157.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 79.44% to Rs 27.79 crore

Net profit of Madhucon Projects rose 157.14% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 79.44% to Rs 27.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 135.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.27.79135.18-24.54-33.45-0.851.10-1.360.430.360.14

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