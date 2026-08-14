Madhucon Projects standalone net profit rises 157.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 79.44% to Rs 27.79 croreNet profit of Madhucon Projects rose 157.14% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 79.44% to Rs 27.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 135.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales27.79135.18 -79 OPM %-24.54-33.45 -PBDT-0.851.10 PL PBT-1.360.43 PL NP0.360.14 157
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