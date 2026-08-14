Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to WatchLeap India ShareJharkhand Exam Protest Day 21Lalithaa Jewellery IPOTata Motors PV ShareDelhi H1N1 SurgeThyrocare Technologies SharesMuthoot FinCorp IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Madhucon Projects standalone net profit rises 157.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Madhucon Projects standalone net profit rises 157.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 79.44% to Rs 27.79 crore

Net profit of Madhucon Projects rose 157.14% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 79.44% to Rs 27.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 135.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales27.79135.18 -79 OPM %-24.54-33.45 -PBDT-0.851.10 PL PBT-1.360.43 PL NP0.360.14 157

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

AVI Polymers reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Yuranus Infrastructure reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Healthy Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Virat Industries standalone net profit rises 142.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Yen slides 1% this week as intervention impact fades

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Next Story