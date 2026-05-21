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Madhusudan Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.18 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 6.25% to Rs 0.34 crore

Net Loss of Madhusudan Industries reported to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.25% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.72% to Rs 1.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.340.32 6 1.331.27 5 OPM %-523.53-637.50 --116.54-138.58 - PBDT-1.56-3.42 54 -0.47-0.43 -9 PBT-1.58-3.44 54 -0.56-0.52 -8 NP-1.18-2.57 54 -0.42-0.39 -8

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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