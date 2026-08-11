Madhusudan Industries standalone net profit rises 42.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.25% to Rs 0.34 croreNet profit of Madhusudan Industries rose 42.29% to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.25% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.340.32 6 OPM %29.4128.13 -PBDT4.343.05 42 PBT4.323.03 43 NP3.232.27 42
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