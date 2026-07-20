Madhusudan Masala consolidated net profit rises 55.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.46% to Rs 98.28 crore

Net profit of Madhusudan Masala rose 55.88% to Rs 6.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.46% to Rs 98.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 73.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.98.2873.0911.2610.289.356.148.735.556.504.17

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