Madhya Bharat Agro Products standalone net profit rises 16.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.61% to Rs 416.30 croreNet profit of Madhya Bharat Agro Products rose 16.84% to Rs 32.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.61% to Rs 416.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 409.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales416.30409.69 2 OPM %15.8313.91 -PBDT56.4953.43 6 PBT44.2544.14 0 NP32.9628.21 17
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