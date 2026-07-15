Madhya Bharat Agro Products standalone net profit rises 16.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.61% to Rs 416.30 crore

Net profit of Madhya Bharat Agro Products rose 16.84% to Rs 32.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.61% to Rs 416.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 409.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.416.30409.6915.8313.9156.4953.4344.2544.1432.9628.21

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