Madras Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 20.89 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.09% to Rs 699.21 crore

Net profit of Madras Fertilizers reported to Rs 20.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 52.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.09% to Rs 699.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 554.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.17% to Rs 80.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.47% to Rs 2300.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2541.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.