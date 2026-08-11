Madras Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 21.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.12% to Rs 814.01 croreNet profit of Madras Fertilizers declined 21.49% to Rs 34.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 44.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.12% to Rs 814.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 672.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales814.01672.08 21 OPM %6.469.62 -PBDT49.7061.98 -20 PBT46.0858.88 -22 NP34.5944.06 -21
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