Madras Fertilizers standalone net profit declines 21.49% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.12% to Rs 814.01 crore

Net profit of Madras Fertilizers declined 21.49% to Rs 34.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 44.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.12% to Rs 814.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 672.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.814.01672.086.469.6249.7061.9846.0858.8834.5944.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News