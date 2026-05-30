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Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems consolidated net profit rises 173.26% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 5:38 PM IST
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Sales rise 51.27% to Rs 11.92 crore

Net profit of Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems rose 173.26% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 51.27% to Rs 11.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 65.90% to Rs 7.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.39% to Rs 39.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales11.927.88 51 39.4328.91 36 OPM %18.716.60 -19.3014.15 - PBDT3.121.20 160 9.916.08 63 PBT2.991.12 167 9.425.69 66 NP2.350.86 173 7.254.37 66

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 5:37 PM IST

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