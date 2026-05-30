Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems consolidated net profit rises 173.26% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 51.27% to Rs 11.92 crore

Net profit of Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems rose 173.26% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 51.27% to Rs 11.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 65.90% to Rs 7.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.39% to Rs 39.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.