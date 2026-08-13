Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems consolidated net profit rises 9.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.26% to Rs 10.09 crore

Net profit of Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems rose 9.15% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.26% to Rs 10.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.10.0910.4318.6316.872.302.182.182.061.671.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News