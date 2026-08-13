Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems consolidated net profit rises 9.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.26% to Rs 10.09 croreNet profit of Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems rose 9.15% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.26% to Rs 10.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales10.0910.43 -3 OPM %18.6316.87 -PBDT2.302.18 6 PBT2.182.06 6 NP1.671.53 9
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