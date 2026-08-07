Mafatlal Industries consolidated net profit declines 67.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 24.00% to Rs 942.65 croreNet profit of Mafatlal Industries declined 67.88% to Rs 14.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 24.00% to Rs 942.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1240.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales942.651240.28 -24 OPM %1.923.50 -PBDT23.7245.87 -48 PBT19.6541.88 -53 NP14.6845.71 -68
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content