Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mafatlal Industries receives order worth Rs 114 cr

From Odisha Computer Application Centre

Mafatlal Industries has received an order valued at approximately Rs 114 crore from the Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC).

The order pertains to the setting up of 500 robotic laboratories across 16 districts in the State of Odisha under the School and Mass Education Department. The project is scheduled to be executed over a period of five years.

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 8:04 PM IST

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