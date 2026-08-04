Magadh Sugar & Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.22 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.76% to Rs 310.54 crore

Net loss of Magadh Sugar & Energy reported to Rs 12.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 6.76% to Rs 310.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 333.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.310.54333.040.235.73-8.487.67-16.300.26-12.220.22

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