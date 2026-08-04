Magadh Sugar & Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.22 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.76% to Rs 310.54 croreNet loss of Magadh Sugar & Energy reported to Rs 12.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 6.76% to Rs 310.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 333.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales310.54333.04 -7 OPM %0.235.73 -PBDT-8.487.67 PL PBT-16.300.26 PL NP-12.220.22 PL
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