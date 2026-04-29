Magellanic Cloud announces JV for manufacturing UAV systems in India

Magellanic Cloud announced the formation of a strategic joint venture (JV) to manufacture advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) systems in India.

The company has entered into the JV with Rayonix Tech, an India-based defence technology company, in partnership with XTEND, an Israel-based AI-powered robotics, UAV and software systems company. This development marks a significant step in Magellanic Cloud's expansion within the fast-growing defence and security technology sector.

The joint venture, valued at ~US$11 million (~Rs 100 crore), will establish end-to-end manufacturing, testing, and distribution capabilities in India. These UAVs will cater to the evolving requirements of the armed forces and security agencies, supporting surveillance, reconnaissance, and mission-critical operations.