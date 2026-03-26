Magellanic Cloud's wholly owned subsidiary, Provigil Surveillance, has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from Central Railway, Bhusawal Division, for a contract valued at approximately Rs 2 crore.

The contract involves the provision of a CCTV surveillance system, including the supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and maintenance of cameras mounted on metallic poles, with video data stored in network video recorders (NVRs) installed at LC gate buildings. Each station and LC gate will have independent systems, along with a centralized command and control center at Bhusawal for monitoring and operations.

The system will also be equipped with AI-based features for enhanced surveillance capabilities. The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and is to be executed within a period of 6 months.