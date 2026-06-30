For AI-Powered security infrastructure across 1,000+ branches

IVIS International, a wholly owned subsidiary of Magellanic Cloud, has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from Manappuram Finance for the proposed engagement relating to outsourced Command & Control Centre (CCC) e-surveillance services.

Under the proposed engagement, IVIS International is expected to deploy the supply, installation, commissioning, centralized monitoring, and maintenance of security infrastructure across Manappuram Finance's branch network. Employing its AI-powered Command & Control Centre platform, the proposed solution is designed to deliver intelligent surveillance, real-time event monitoring, automated alert handling and escalation, centralized branch visibility, vault operations monitoring, and end-to-end maintenance of the security infrastructure. The deployment is proposed to be executed in a phased manner and may extend to approximately 1,000+ branches, subject to the issuance of Purchase Orders and the execution of definitive agreements between the parties.