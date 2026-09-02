Magellanic Cloud completes handover of 685 sites for Punjab & Sind Bank

Magellanic Cloud has successfully completed the handover of 685 sites under Phase 1 of its Punjab & Sind Bank deployment by the second week of August 2026. The Company has completed and handed over approximately 74% of the total 930-site deployment scope within a short span of just 5 Months, demonstrating strong execution capabilities, operational efficiency, and the ability to deliver large-scale, distributed surveillance deployments at pace.
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