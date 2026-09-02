Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchStocks to buyVi Shah Rukh KhanNifty Auto SensexCoal India ShareIndia Q1 GDP GrowthNepal FloodsIMD Weather Forecast
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Magellanic Cloud completes handover of 685 sites for Punjab & Sind Bank

Magellanic Cloud completes handover of 685 sites for Punjab & Sind Bank

Image
Last Updated : Sep 02 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Magellanic Cloud has successfully completed the handover of 685 sites under Phase 1 of its Punjab & Sind Bank deployment by the second week of August 2026. The Company has completed and handed over approximately 74% of the total 930-site deployment scope within a short span of just 5 Months, demonstrating strong execution capabilities, operational efficiency, and the ability to deliver large-scale, distributed surveillance deployments at pace.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Annu Projects slips on debut

Nifty trades below 23,900 level; auto shares plunge for 6th day

INR losses momentum amid renewed US-Iran tensions and higher oil prices

ESDS Software Solution IPO ends with 135.88 times subscription

Priority Jewels IPO ends with 100.45 times subscription

First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Next Story