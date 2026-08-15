Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit declines 14.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.95% to Rs 180.28 crore

Net profit of Magellanic Cloud declined 14.56% to Rs 23.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.95% to Rs 180.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 163.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.180.28163.9628.1334.6545.8250.9031.1740.0823.7127.75

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