Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit declines 14.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.95% to Rs 180.28 croreNet profit of Magellanic Cloud declined 14.56% to Rs 23.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.95% to Rs 180.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 163.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales180.28163.96 10 OPM %28.1334.65 -PBDT45.8250.90 -10 PBT31.1740.08 -22 NP23.7127.75 -15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content