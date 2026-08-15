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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit declines 14.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit declines 14.56% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:33 AM IST
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Sales rise 9.95% to Rs 180.28 crore

Net profit of Magellanic Cloud declined 14.56% to Rs 23.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.95% to Rs 180.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 163.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales180.28163.96 10 OPM %28.1334.65 -PBDT45.8250.90 -10 PBT31.1740.08 -22 NP23.7127.75 -15

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:33 AM IST

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