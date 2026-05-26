Magellanic Cloud consolidated net profit rises 32.06% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.47% to Rs 205.55 crore

Net profit of Magellanic Cloud rose 32.06% to Rs 29.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.47% to Rs 205.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 156.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.24% to Rs 114.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 102.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.85% to Rs 697.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 597.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.