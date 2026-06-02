Magellanic Cloud gains as arm bags Rs 10-cr railway surveillance order from East Coast Railway

Magellanic Cloud added 1.01% to Rs 25.99 after its wholly owned subsidiary, Provigil Surveillance, has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from East Coast Railway's Sambalpur Division for a surveillance infrastructure project worth Rs 9.72 crore.

The contract involves deployment of CCTV surveillance systems at 91 manned non-interlocked level crossing gates across the Sambalpur Division to strengthen monitoring, safety and security of railway assets.

With this latest order, Magellanic Cloud's cumulative railway order book has crossed Rs 250 crore, reinforcing its position in the railway surveillance and infrastructure segment.

The company said the project further strengthens its execution track record in supporting Indian Railways' modernization and safety enhancement initiatives. It added that increasing investments in digital infrastructure, surveillance and asset protection by public sector undertakings and government agencies continue to provide long-term growth opportunities.