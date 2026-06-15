Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Magellanic Cloud Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Rushil Decor Ltd, DE Nora India Ltd, Gala Precision Engineering Ltd and Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 June 2026.

Rushil Decor Ltd, DE Nora India Ltd, Gala Precision Engineering Ltd and Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 June 2026.

Magellanic Cloud Ltd soared 19.96% to Rs 26.62 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rushil Decor Ltd spiked 17.04% to Rs 17.72. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36664 shares in the past one month.

DE Nora India Ltd surged 15.68% to Rs 846.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1639 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 396 shares in the past one month.

Gala Precision Engineering Ltd jumped 14.83% to Rs 1064.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 95687 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4822 shares in the past one month.

Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd advanced 14.45% to Rs 554.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 62556 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17243 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

India's PMI has shown strong resilience recently despite war in West Asia

RBL Bank gains after appointing Bhavin Lakhpatwala as CFO

Shriram Properties gains after signing JDA for Bengaluru housing project

Fabtech Technologies jumps as May order inflows touch Rs 153 crore; order book at Rs 354 crore

First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story