Magna Electro Castings standalone net profit declines 43.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.72% to Rs 50.81 crore

Net profit of Magna Electro Castings declined 43.99% to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.72% to Rs 50.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 48.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.50.8148.5214.6620.207.6510.225.048.933.736.66

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