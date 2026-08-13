Magna Electro Castings standalone net profit declines 43.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.72% to Rs 50.81 croreNet profit of Magna Electro Castings declined 43.99% to Rs 3.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.72% to Rs 50.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 48.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales50.8148.52 5 OPM %14.6620.20 -PBDT7.6510.22 -25 PBT5.048.93 -44 NP3.736.66 -44
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