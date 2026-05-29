Magna Electro Castings standalone net profit declines 44.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.61% to Rs 47.61 crore

Net profit of Magna Electro Castings declined 44.81% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.61% to Rs 47.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.11% to Rs 18.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.33% to Rs 196.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 176.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.