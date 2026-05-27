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Magnanimous Trade & Finance standalone net profit declines 36.84% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
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Sales decline 43.10% to Rs 0.66 crore

Net profit of Magnanimous Trade & Finance declined 36.84% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 43.10% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 82.93% to Rs 0.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 77.06% to Rs 2.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.661.16 -43 2.3910.42 -77 OPM %36.365.17 -48.5452.02 - PBDT0.230.22 5 1.415.80 -76 PBT0.230.19 21 1.375.58 -75 NP0.120.19 -37 0.643.75 -83

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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