Magnanimous Trade & Finance standalone net profit rises 37.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 134.38% to Rs 0.75 croreNet profit of Magnanimous Trade & Finance rose 37.04% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 134.38% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.750.32 134 OPM %70.6718.75 -PBDT0.520.31 68 PBT0.520.27 93 NP0.370.27 37
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