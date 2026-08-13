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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Magnanimous Trade & Finance standalone net profit rises 37.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Magnanimous Trade & Finance standalone net profit rises 37.04% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 134.38% to Rs 0.75 crore

Net profit of Magnanimous Trade & Finance rose 37.04% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 134.38% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.750.32 134 OPM %70.6718.75 -PBDT0.520.31 68 PBT0.520.27 93 NP0.370.27 37

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

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