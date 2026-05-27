Magnum Ventures consolidated net profit declines 1.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.26% to Rs 128.71 crore

Net profit of Magnum Ventures declined 1.30% to Rs 5.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.26% to Rs 128.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 118.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 11.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 9.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.49% to Rs 464.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 395.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.