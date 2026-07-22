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Magnus Steel & Infra standalone net profit rises 487.80% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 274.36% to Rs 7.30 crore

Net profit of Magnus Steel & Infra rose 487.80% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 274.36% to Rs 7.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales7.301.95 274 OPM %33.0124.62 -PBDT2.410.41 488 PBT2.410.41 488 NP2.410.41 488

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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