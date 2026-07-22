Magnus Steel & Infra standalone net profit rises 487.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 274.36% to Rs 7.30 crore

Net profit of Magnus Steel & Infra rose 487.80% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 274.36% to Rs 7.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.7.301.9533.0124.622.410.412.410.412.410.41

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