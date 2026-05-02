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Magnus Steel & Infra standalone net profit rises 590.91% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 385.71% to Rs 7.14 crore

Net profit of Magnus Steel & Infra rose 590.91% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 385.71% to Rs 7.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7416.67% to Rs 4.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 607.84% to Rs 22.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7.141.47 386 22.583.19 608 OPM %21.2919.73 -20.645.96 - PBDT1.520.23 561 4.510.07 6343 PBT1.520.23 561 4.510.07 6343 NP1.520.22 591 4.510.06 7417

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First Published: May 02 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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