Magnus Steel & Infra standalone net profit rises 590.91% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 385.71% to Rs 7.14 crore

Net profit of Magnus Steel & Infra rose 590.91% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 385.71% to Rs 7.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7416.67% to Rs 4.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 607.84% to Rs 22.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.