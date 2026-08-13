Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation consolidated net profit declines 85.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation declined 85.41% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.060.05-766.67-840.003.4523.593.4423.573.4823.86

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