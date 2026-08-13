Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation consolidated net profit declines 85.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.06 croreNet profit of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation declined 85.41% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.060.05 20 OPM %-766.67-840.00 -PBDT3.4523.59 -85 PBT3.4423.57 -85 NP3.4823.86 -85
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