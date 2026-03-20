Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Finkurve Financial Services Ltd, Suraj Ltd, Nova Agritech Ltd and Amines & Plasticizers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 March 2026.

Finkurve Financial Services Ltd, Suraj Ltd, Nova Agritech Ltd and Amines & Plasticizers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 March 2026.

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd crashed 14.59% to Rs 57.82 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 23907 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5362 shares in the past one month.

Finkurve Financial Services Ltd lost 14.40% to Rs 56.11. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 73472 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20283 shares in the past one month. Suraj Ltd tumbled 11.18% to Rs 230.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 229 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 179 shares in the past one month. Nova Agritech Ltd slipped 10.30% to Rs 22.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27954 shares in the past one month.