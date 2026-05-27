Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.96 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.96 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales decline 80.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net loss of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation reported to Rs 4.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 22.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 80.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 19.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 57.35% to Rs 2.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.060.30 -80 2.141.36 57 OPM %-8300.00-50.00 --436.92-106.62 - PBDT-4.6516.56 PL -6.7412.77 PL PBT-4.6616.55 PL -6.7912.74 PL NP-4.9622.40 PL -6.8719.66 PL

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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