Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to buyN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayIndia's July Retail InflationGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills consolidated net profit declines 98.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills consolidated net profit declines 98.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:29 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 8.08% to Rs 30.81 crore

Net profit of Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills declined 98.46% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.08% to Rs 30.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales30.8133.52 -8 OPM %8.768.29 -PBDT1.662.85 -42 PBT0.051.95 -97 NP0.042.59 -98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indef Manufacturing consolidated net profit declines 2.65% in the June 2026 quarter

DCX Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.66 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Aditya Infotech consolidated net profit rises 332.48% in the June 2026 quarter

AMD Industries consolidated net profit rises 503.97% in the June 2026 quarter

GKB Ophthalmics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:28 AM IST

Next Story