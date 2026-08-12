Mahalaxmi Rubtech standalone net profit rises 29.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.91% to Rs 31.54 crore

Net profit of Mahalaxmi Rubtech rose 29.95% to Rs 5.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.91% to Rs 31.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.31.5425.0523.4626.478.747.067.676.235.774.44

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