Mahalaxmi Seamless standalone net profit rises 77.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.78% to Rs 0.62 croreNet profit of Mahalaxmi Seamless rose 77.78% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.78% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.620.45 38 OPM %35.4848.89 -PBDT0.200.18 11 PBT0.160.11 45 NP0.160.09 78
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