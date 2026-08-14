Mahalaxmi Seamless standalone net profit rises 77.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.78% to Rs 0.62 crore

Net profit of Mahalaxmi Seamless rose 77.78% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.78% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.620.4535.4848.890.200.180.160.110.160.09

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