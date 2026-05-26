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Mahamaya Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 24.77% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 4:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 11.41% to Rs 263.12 crore

Net profit of Mahamaya Steel Industries declined 24.77% to Rs 4.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.41% to Rs 263.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 236.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.32% to Rs 9.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.11% to Rs 882.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 801.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales263.12236.17 11 882.85801.76 10 OPM %2.983.27 -2.682.33 - PBDT7.938.88 -11 21.0817.47 21 PBT5.676.86 -17 12.279.60 28 NP4.075.41 -25 9.607.60 26

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

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