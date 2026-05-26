Mahamaya Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 24.77% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.41% to Rs 263.12 crore

Net profit of Mahamaya Steel Industries declined 24.77% to Rs 4.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.41% to Rs 263.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 236.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.32% to Rs 9.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.11% to Rs 882.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 801.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.