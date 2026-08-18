Mahan Industries standalone net profit rises 2050.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 309.23% to Rs 2.66 croreNet profit of Mahan Industries rose 2050.00% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 309.23% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.660.65 309 OPM %-33.0813.85 -PBDT2.130.08 2563 PBT2.130.08 2563 NP1.720.08 2050
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