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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahanadi Coalfields consolidated net profit declines 2.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Mahanadi Coalfields consolidated net profit declines 2.04% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Sep 04 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 6.43% to Rs 8033.77 crore

Net profit of Mahanadi Coalfields declined 2.04% to Rs 2397.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2447.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.43% to Rs 8033.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7548.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8033.777548.37 6 OPM %40.3043.70 -PBDT3616.013622.94 0 PBT3226.263220.67 0 NP2397.792447.76 -2

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First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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