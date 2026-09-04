Mahanadi Coalfields consolidated net profit declines 2.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.43% to Rs 8033.77 crore

Net profit of Mahanadi Coalfields declined 2.04% to Rs 2397.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2447.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.43% to Rs 8033.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7548.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.8033.777548.3740.3043.703616.013622.943226.263220.672397.792447.76

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