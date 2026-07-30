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Mahanagar Gas consolidated net profit declines 39.44% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 13.91% to Rs 2372.72 crore

Net profit of Mahanagar Gas declined 39.44% to Rs 193.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 318.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.91% to Rs 2372.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2083.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2372.722083.01 14 OPM %14.4324.00 -PBDT366.97527.48 -30 PBT258.01431.39 -40 NP193.00318.68 -39

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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