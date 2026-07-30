Mahanagar Gas gains as Q1 PAT jumps 47% QoQ to Rs 194 crore

Mahanagar Gas added 3.13% to Rs 1,139.25 after the company's standalone net profit rose 46.83% quarter on quarter to Rs 193.70 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 131.92 crore in Q4 FY26.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) increased 15.62% quarter on quarter to Rs 2,371.71 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 2,051.22 crore in the previous quarter.

On a year-on-year basis, the company's net profit declined 39.39%, while revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) rose 13.95% in Q1 FY27.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 259.07 crore in Q1 FY27, declining 40.06% quarter on quarter but rising 45.15% year on year.

EBITDA rose 31.74% quarter on quarter to Rs 342.98 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 260.34 crore in Q4 FY26. On a year-on-year basis, EBITDA declined 31.50% from Rs 500.71 crore. EBITDA margin improved to 14.46% from 12.69% in the previous quarter but narrowed from 24.06% in the corresponding quarter last year. Total sales volume increased 3.14% quarter on quarter to 433.71 million standard cubic metres (SCM) in Q1 FY27 from 420.50 million SCM in Q4 FY26. On a year-on-year basis, total sales volume grew 7.01% from 405.28 million SCM. CNG sales volume rose 5.55% quarter on quarter and 9.74% year on year to 318.09 million SCM. PNG sales volume declined 2.95% quarter on quarter to 115.61 million SCM but edged up 0.16% year on year.