Mahanagar Gas Ltd soars 0.98%, gains for fifth straight session

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 1148.95, up 0.98% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.48% in last one year as compared to a 1.59% jump in NIFTY and a 14.21% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1148.95, up 0.98% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 24552.55. The Sensex is at 79171.6, up 0.83%. Mahanagar Gas Ltd has gained around 26.48% in last one month.