Mahanagar Gas Ltd soars 1.01%, up for third straight session

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 1135, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.03% in last one year as compared to a 0.84% gain in NIFTY and a 12.74% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1135, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.28% on the day, quoting at 24567. The Sensex is at 78526.75, down 0.54%. Mahanagar Gas Ltd has added around 3.76% in last one month.