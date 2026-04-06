Mahanagar Gas Ltd soars 1.13%, Gains for third straight session

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 963.95, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 26.15% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% gain in NIFTY and a 12.15% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 963.95, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 22757. The Sensex is at 73408.47, up 0.12%. Mahanagar Gas Ltd has dropped around 7.52% in last one month.