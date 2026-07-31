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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahanagar Gas Ltd spurts 1.03%, up for third straight session

Mahanagar Gas Ltd spurts 1.03%, up for third straight session

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Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
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Mahanagar Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 1130, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.51% in last one year as compared to a 0.62% gain in NIFTY and a 10.7% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1130, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 24413.1. The Sensex is at 78193.78, up 0.34%. Mahanagar Gas Ltd has dropped around 2.75% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Mahanagar Gas Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38313.55, up 0.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.04 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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