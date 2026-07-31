Mahanagar Gas Ltd spurts 1.03%, up for third straight session

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 1130, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.51% in last one year as compared to a 0.62% gain in NIFTY and a 10.7% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1130, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 24413.1. The Sensex is at 78193.78, up 0.34%. Mahanagar Gas Ltd has dropped around 2.75% in last one month.