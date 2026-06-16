Mahanagar Gas Ltd spurts 2.14%, gains for third straight session

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 1163.4, up 2.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.84% in last one year as compared to a 3.7% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.87% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1163.4, up 2.14% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 23934.35. The Sensex is at 76624.33, up 0.47%. Mahanagar Gas Ltd has risen around 9.89% in last one month.