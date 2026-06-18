Mahanagar Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 1210.3, up 0.12% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.08% in last one year as compared to a 2.73% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.16% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1210.3, up 0.12% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 24117.25. The Sensex is at 77266.23, up 0.14%. Mahanagar Gas Ltd has risen around 14.24% in last one month.