Mahanagar Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 1106.5, up 0.3% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 16.5% in last one year as compared to a 3.64% gain in NIFTY and a 15.14% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1106.5, up 0.3% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 23849.9. The Sensex is at 75777.13, down 0.12%. Mahanagar Gas Ltd has dropped around 2.57% in last one month.