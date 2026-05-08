Mahanagar Gas fell 2.23% to Rs 1,153.85 after the company's standalone net profit tanked 45.55% to Rs 131.92 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 242.30 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) surged by 4.51% YoY to Rs 2,051.22 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 178.48 crore in the Q4 FY26 quarter, down 47.13% from Rs 337.59 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

EBITDA decreased by 7.58% YoY to Rs 1,451.07 crore during the period under review. The EBITDA margin for Q4 FY26 stood at 17.61%, compared to 21.62% in Q4 FY25.

Total sales volume for the March 2026 quarter was 1,673.43 million standard cubic meters (SCM), up 8.25% YoY. During the same period, CNG sales volume reached 1,192.55 million SCM, reflecting a growth of 7.22% YoY, while PNG sales aggregated to 480.88 million SCM, up 10.88% YoY. The company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 18 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for the financial year 2025-26, subject to approval by shareholders. This is in addition to an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share declared earlier on February 07, 2026. Accordingly, the total dividend for the financial year stands at Rs 30 per equity share.