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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahanagar Telephone Nigam reports consolidated net loss of Rs 842.36 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam reports consolidated net loss of Rs 842.36 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:46 AM IST
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Sales rise 25.94% to Rs 216.89 crore

Net Loss of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam reported to Rs 842.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 943.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.94% to Rs 216.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 172.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales216.89172.22 26 OPM %-15.22-45.89 -PBDT-705.08-797.98 12 PBT-842.36-943.15 11 NP-842.36-943.15 11

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

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