Maharashtra economy estimated to expand at 7.3% in current fiscal

Maharashtras economy is likely expand by 7.3% in current fiscal year FY25 as per the advance estimates of 2024-25, according to the governments pre-Budget Economic Survey tabled today, media reports noted. The survey said the Indian economy is expected to grow at 6.5% during 2024-25. The survey document is tabled in the Assembly or the Parliament, a day prior to the Budget presentation. The agriculture and allied sectors are expected to grow by 8.7% while industrial sector's growth is estimated to be 4.9%. The services sector is set to clock grow of 7.8%.

